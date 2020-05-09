Louisiana reporting 562 new coronavirus cases Saturday, hospitalizations down to 1,333

BATON ROUGE - As of Saturday, health officials reported a total of 31,417 coronavirus cases in Louisiana, an increase of 562 cases day-to-day.

Officials reported a statewide total of 2,194 deaths which is an increase of 40 since Friday. Over 20,000 people have recovered from the virus.

The state releases updated number of COVID-19 patients in Louisiana at noon every day. Scroll to the data in the middle of the page for details.

Specific, parish-by-parish data is available by navigating to the "By Parish" tab on the data feed in the middle of this story.

As of Saturday (5/9), parish cases:

Ascension: 689; 46 deaths

Assumption: 208; 11 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 2,348; 179 deaths

East Feliciana: 136; 21 deaths

Iberville: 495; 36 deaths

Livingston: 277; 22 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 126; 17 deaths

St. James: 257; 20 deaths

Tangipahoa: 652; 27 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 122; 25 deaths

West Feliciana: 183; 6 deaths

Our Lady of the Lake, Baton Rouge General and Ochsner are treating patients.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon daily; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported the state's first positive case of the virus at an Orleans Parish hospital March 9. The Department of Health said the initial case was not travel-related and was "community acquired."

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

