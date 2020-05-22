Louisiana reporting 1,188 new coronavirus cases Thursday, state says most from old tests

BATON ROUGE - State officials reported 1,188 new coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 36,504 confirmed cases.

State officials once again say the spike in new cases is a result of backlogged test results.

Most of the “new” (62%) cases reported today in Louisiana are from a labs coming online with @LADeptHealth for the first time.



As of Wednesday, officials have reported 2,506 total deaths statewide, an increase of 21 since Wednesday's data. The daily number of patients hospitalized has steadily decreased in recent days, down to 884 as of Wednesday.

According to the state, a total of 26,249 people have recovered from the virus as of Saturday.

The state entered the first phase of reopening Friday. The governor's new proclamation will allow most businesses to reopen statewide with limits on capacity. You can find more details on the order here.

As of Thursday(5/21), parish cases:

Ascension: 782; 52 deaths

Assumption: 238; 11 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 3,319; 225 deaths

East Feliciana: 183; 27 deaths

Iberville: 540; 39 deaths

Livingston: 363; 26 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 181; 22 deaths

St. James: 289; 24 deaths

Tangipahoa: 767; 31 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 152; 30 deaths

West Feliciana: 193; 8 deaths

Our Lady of the Lake, Baton Rouge General and Ochsner are treating patients.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported the state's first positive case of the virus at an Orleans Parish hospital March 9. The Department of Health said the initial case was not travel-related and was "community acquired."

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

