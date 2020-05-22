Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana reporting 1,188 new coronavirus cases Thursday, state says most from old tests
BATON ROUGE - State officials reported 1,188 new coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 36,504 confirmed cases.
State officials once again say the spike in new cases is a result of backlogged test results.
Most of the “new” (62%) cases reported today in Louisiana are from a labs coming online with @LADeptHealth for the first time.— Christina “MASK UP” Stephens (@CEStephens) May 21, 2020
?? So only 506 are actually new and not backlog cases. ??
As of Wednesday, officials have reported 2,506 total deaths statewide, an increase of 21 since Wednesday's data. The daily number of patients hospitalized has steadily decreased in recent days, down to 884 as of Wednesday.
According to the state, a total of 26,249 people have recovered from the virus as of Saturday.
The state entered the first phase of reopening Friday. The governor's new proclamation will allow most businesses to reopen statewide with limits on capacity. You can find more details on the order here.
The state releases updated number of COVID-19 patients in Louisiana at noon every day. Scroll to the data in the middle of the page for details.
Specific, parish-by-parish data is available by navigating to the "By Parish" tab on the data feed in the middle of this story.
As of Thursday(5/21), parish cases:
Ascension: 782; 52 deaths
Assumption: 238; 11 deaths
East Baton Rouge: 3,319; 225 deaths
East Feliciana: 183; 27 deaths
Iberville: 540; 39 deaths
Livingston: 363; 26 deaths
Pointe Coupee: 181; 22 deaths
St. James: 289; 24 deaths
Tangipahoa: 767; 31 deaths
West Baton Rouge: 152; 30 deaths
West Feliciana: 193; 8 deaths
Our Lady of the Lake, Baton Rouge General and Ochsner are treating patients.
The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon daily; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.
The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.
The Louisiana Department of Health reported the state's first positive case of the virus at an Orleans Parish hospital March 9. The Department of Health said the initial case was not travel-related and was "community acquired."
The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.
