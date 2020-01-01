54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana reporter killed in plane crash honored in Sugar Bowl press box

1 hour 35 minutes 47 seconds ago Wednesday, January 01 2020 Jan 1, 2020 January 01, 2020 8:17 PM January 01, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - A seat reserved for sports reporter Carley McCord inside the Superdome stayed empty Wednesday night.

Photos shared on social media from fellow members of the press showed a small memorial at the spot where McCord would have sat throughout the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day.

McCord, the daughter-in-law of LSU Offensive Coordinator Steve Ensminger, and four others died over the weekend when their private aircraft crashed near Lafayette. Reports said McCord was en route to watch the Tigers in the Peach Bowl when the plane went down. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days