Louisiana reporter killed in plane crash honored in Sugar Bowl press box
NEW ORLEANS - A seat reserved for sports reporter Carley McCord inside the Superdome stayed empty Wednesday night.
Photos shared on social media from fellow members of the press showed a small memorial at the spot where McCord would have sat throughout the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day.
Well done @SugarBowlNola! @CarleyMcCord pic.twitter.com/vkcbL6dFqH— Gordy Rush (@glrush3) January 1, 2020
McCord, the daughter-in-law of LSU Offensive Coordinator Steve Ensminger, and four others died over the weekend when their private aircraft crashed near Lafayette. Reports said McCord was en route to watch the Tigers in the Peach Bowl when the plane went down.
