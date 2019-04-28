83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana renting early voting machines for fall election

3 weeks 5 days 5 hours ago Tuesday, April 02 2019 Apr 2, 2019 April 02, 2019 12:34 PM April 02, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's secretary of state hopes to restart efforts to replace thousands of voting machines this summer, after the last effort was derailed by allegations of improper bid handling.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said Tuesday the replacement work won't be complete for the fall election, so his office will spend $2 million renting temporary machines. Ardoin told the House Appropriations Committee he'll rent early voting machines for the October and November elections, when statewide and legislative positions are on the ballot.

Ardoin's office will use spare parts to make sure the decade-old Election Day voting machines are running properly. A contract award to replace Louisiana's voting machines was scrapped in October.

The state's chief procurement officer said the secretary of state's office didn't follow legal requirements for the bid process.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days