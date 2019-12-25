Louisiana readying rules for industrial hemp farming

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Industrial hemp is being promoted as a new cash crop for Louisiana's struggling farmers.

The state agriculture department is fast-tracking the regulations for the newly legal commodity, with the first grower licenses expected to win approval in February.

Lawmakers overwhelmingly agreed to legalize industrial hemp growth and processing earlier this year to help farmers diversify their crops. Hemp is a member of the cannabis plant family but contains only low levels of the THC chemical compound that causes a high for marijuana users.

Hemp is used for textiles, fuels, clothing, rope and other products.