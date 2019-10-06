Louisiana ranks 10th in charter school promotion

LAFAYETTE- A new study finds Louisiana ranks 10th in the country when it comes to state policies that promote a strong charter school sector.



The National Association of Charter School Authorizers gave Louisiana 24 points out of a possible 33 points. It also noted that 73 percent of the state's charter schools are authorized by the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.



The analysis shows that Louisiana received all 15 possible points in the category of authorizer quality. Louisiana was noted for having a state law that requires authorizers to develop standards, which generally must comply with national standards.



Jennifer Saba, the NACSA's director of state policy, said five other states besides Louisiana received the maximum number of available points in terms of authorizer quality.