Louisiana prison escapee found in Florida

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - Authorities have captured an inmate who escaped from Louisiana after a two-day manhunt that ended in the Florida Panhandle.



A Bay County deputy saw Christopher Dale Stringer walking through the dunes near the beach along the Bay and Walton County line Saturday night. Authorities said Stringer was armed with a knife, but was arrested without incident.



Officials from several agencies have been searching for Stringer since he and two others escaped from the Tensas Parish Detention Center in northern Louisiana on Thursday.



Chase Courville and Christopher Newcomb were captured Friday when a Walton Count deputy spotted them in a stolen vehicle, prompting a high speed chase.



The inmates crashed the car, but 21-year-old Stringer escaped.



Authorities said Stringer could face additional charges including burglary.