Louisiana Political Hall of Fame announces new inductees
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's latest Political Hall of Fame inductees will include the state's only "first gentleman," the brother of former Gov. Edwin Edwards and an ex-lawmaker.
The 2019 additions include Raymond "Coach" Blanco, a political adviser, pollster and husband of former Gov. Kathleen Blanco who was known as "first gentleman" when she was in office.
Also on the list are Marion Edwards, who oversaw fundraising and campaign operations for his brother Edwin Edwards and other candidates; former Lt. Gov. Paul Hardy; former legislator and broadcaster Ron Gomez; and business titan Richard Zuschlag.
News outlets report the group will be inducted Feb. 23 at an event held at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette. Later this year, they will be celebrated again during a reception at the Louisiana Political Museum in Winnfield.
