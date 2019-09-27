Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana police urge public to look out for fake cash
DERIDDER, La. (AP) - A Louisiana police department is asking the public to pay attention to what they're putting in their wallets.
The DeRidder Police Department told news outlets that they've seen an increase in counterfeit bills since March, particularly with hundred dollar bills. Chief of Detectives James Halbert says the telltale signs of the counterfeit bills are poor paper quality and foreign stamps on the front or back of the bills.
He says the money can be purchased online and is referred to as "movie money."
Chief Christopher Rudy says the bills could be difficult to spot if someone is in a rush. He cautions the public to take their time and inspect the bills carefully.
Halbert says possessing the "movie money" isn't illegal but intentionally using it as currency is a misdemeanor.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One injured in overnight shooting on Braewood Ave.
-
Laine Hardy Homecoming Bash set for this weekend
-
Party with Hardy: American Idol winner gears up for homecoming bash
-
Disagreements remain on short-term rental ordinance in historic neighborhood
-
Early voting crucial in fight for St. George, both sides say
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 3- Matthew Langlois
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese