Louisiana police searching for 'aggressive chicken'

2 hours 55 minutes 29 seconds ago Monday, May 04 2020 May 4, 2020 May 04, 2020 4:04 PM May 04, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WALKER - Police are searching for an “aggressive chicken” accused of engaging in fowl play at a Louisiana bank.

The Walker Police Department responded to a complaint about the brazen animal Friday, the agency said in a social media post over the weekend.

Witnesses told police the chicken had been spotted at the bank multiple times last week, approaching patrons at the ATM, chasing customers and even attempting to climb into cars in the drive-thru, according to the department’s post.

Officials said officers responded to the bank within a few minutes of the call, but found the pesky poultry had already escaped.

The suspect remains on the loose and police advised residents to avoid confronting the animal, and instead call for help.

