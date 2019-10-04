95°
Louisiana police officer pleads guilty to kicking suspect
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A Louisiana police officer has pleaded guilty to kicking a subdued suspect in the face while he was in custody.
News outlets report that 33-year-old Shreveport officer William McIntire was found guilty of simple battery on Thursday. Prosecutors say McIntire kicked robbery suspect Lamario Hobbs in the face, giving him a swollen eye, as he was subdued and not resisting officers.
A Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office news release states that McIntire was ordered to resign immediately and was placed on six months of supervised probation. He's also required to complete an anger management course.
