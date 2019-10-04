95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana police officer pleads guilty to kicking suspect

1 hour 2 minutes 35 seconds ago Friday, October 04 2019 Oct 4, 2019 October 04, 2019 1:59 PM October 04, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KTBS
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A Louisiana police officer has pleaded guilty to kicking a subdued suspect in the face while he was in custody.
  
News outlets report that 33-year-old Shreveport officer William McIntire was found guilty of simple battery on Thursday. Prosecutors say McIntire kicked robbery suspect Lamario Hobbs in the face, giving him a swollen eye, as he was subdued and not resisting officers.
  
A Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office news release states that McIntire was ordered to resign immediately and was placed on six months of supervised probation. He's also required to complete an anger management course.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days