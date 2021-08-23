Louisiana police car hits, kills woman

96°
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A police car hit and killed a pedestrian late Sunday in Louisiana, officials said Monday.

Few details were available, but the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the dead woman on Monday as 48-year-old Valerie Parker. She was hit by a marked Shreveport police car around 10:50 p.m. Sunday, a coroner’s office news release said.

Police did not immediately return a call Monday requesting comment.

The officer was on duty, and investigators were looking into whether the officer was responding to a call, KSLA-TV reported.

The coroner’s office said it will perform an autopsy on Parker’s body.

