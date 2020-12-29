Louisiana partners with Walgreens to double COVID testing sites open daily

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health is entering into a new COVID testing partnership with Walgreens that will allow up to 19 additional sites across the state.

This appointment-only testing will increase statewide testing to more than double the available 7-days-a-week testing locations.

Officials say this will also reduce costs to the state by removing the need for staffing, equipment, and other overhead costs.

Louisiana residents can already book appointments online. A personal ID and insurance information, if applicable, are required upon arrival.

The testing is free of charge. Even if insurance does not cover the costs, the patient will not be billed, according to LDH.

Results are available within 72 hours of taking the test. Those with negative results will receive an email and for positive results, patients will receive an email and a phone call.

This partnership is also said to allow the state to shift to a more sustainable model while Louisiana continues to utilize the Louisiana National Guard (LANG) for high-volume testing sites.

"Walgreens testing sites are focused on towns and cities across the state. In order to provide access to testing to those who may live far from one of these sites or LANG-operated sites, individuals can contact their doctor's offices, other pharmacies or local parish health units to arrange for COVID-19 testing," LDH released in a statement Tuesday.