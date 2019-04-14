Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana-owned plantation removes sign about 'happy' slaves
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (AP) - An official sign declaring that slaves were "well taken-care of and happy" at Louisiana's most-visited historical site has been removed.
State Parks official Brandon Burris tells The Advocate it's unclear how long the sign was up at the Rosedown Plantation. About 850 people were enslaved there before the Civil War.
The sign said they lived in "prettily built and very comfortable" cabins and had "a natural musical instinct." The state-owned site attracted more than 28,000 visitors last year.
The State Parks' paperwork that led to its national historic designation said Rosedown "enables one to appreciate firsthand the domestic world of the South's wealthiest planters." Southern University political scientist Albert Samuels said: "there is still a basic unwillingness to come to terms with the fact that slavery was an awful institution."
