Louisiana offices affected by statewide network outage

BATON ROUGE - Multiple state offices are experiencing issues at their branches across Louisiana due to a network outage.

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles, one of the affected services, put out a statement on the problem around 9 a.m. Thursday. It's unclear what caused the outage, and the state is unsure when services will be restored.

Read the statement below.

Due to a statewide network outage affecting all Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles field offices, we are currently unable to provide services to residents at this time. There is no estimated time for restoration available. We understand the inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience and cooperation. We will provide regular updates on www.expresslane.org and OMV social media platforms.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Department of Transportation and Development were two other officers affected.

It's unclear how many offices were hit by the outage or when the network is expected to be restored.