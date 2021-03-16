Louisiana officials warn of imposter motor vehicle websites

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Officials are warning Louisiana residents about impostor third-party websites that overcharge for vehicle registration services and gather personal data and credit card information.

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles said in a news release Monday that the websites aren’t affiliated with any state government agency and are owned by for-profit companies. Some private, unofficial websites collect and store personal information and charge unnecessary fees, the release says.

“We have had reports from our citizens who were deceived into providing sensitive information to other websites,” said agency Commissioner Karen St. Germain. “We encourage our customers to utilize our online services when they can, but they should be aware of the dangers associated with some third-party websites.”