Louisiana officials urge residents to seek emotional support after Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT — Several entities are offering mental health support to people affected by the mass shooting in Shreveport.

Louisiana 988 is available for emergency emotional support by calling or texting 988 or chatting online at Louisiana988.org. The service connects people to specialists who provide free, confidential support 24/7.

Residents in Northwest Louisiana can also access services through the Northwest Louisiana Human Services District. In addition, Mobile Crisis Response teams and Community Brief Crisis Support services are available to provide immediate, in-person help.

Another resource, the Disaster Distress Helpline, is providing immediate crisis counseling at 1-800-985-5990 to anyone suffering from emotional stress following the shootings. The helpline connects callers to trained professionals from the nearest crisis counseling center 24/7.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration sponsors the Disaster Distress Helpline. Learn more at www.samhsa.gov/ddh.