String of storms cause at least two fatalities in Louisiana

Flooding in DeSoto Parish Photo: DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office

MANSFIELD- Since Wednesday night, storms have been tearing through Louisiana and officials say the severe conditions have resulted in two fatalities within the state.

One man was killed in DeSoto Parish and a woman lost her life in Rapides Parish.

According to ABC News, Deputy Mark Pierce, who acts as spokesman for the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office, told reporters a man somehow got caught in a drain/ditch and was swept away by floodwater on Wednesday evening, around 5:30 p.m.

Other officials say witness reportedly saw the man lose his footing when attempting to retrieve his trash can from the water near a drainage ditch.

Mansfield Fire and Police Departments were called in to assist, and the man's body was recovered about 50-60 yards away from the accident site.

The Associated Press also reports that a woman was killed on a bridge in Woodworth, Louisiana, 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Alexandria, due to the severe weather.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the fatality but didn't provide additional details related to the exact cause of the woman's death.

The Alexandria campus of Louisiana State University also withstood damage and power outages.

The university tweeted, “All resident students safe. There is damage to DeWitt Livestock building and a camper flipped over.”

The Clarion Ledger reported that storms were moving through Mississippi early Thursday, bringing the threat of tornadoes, flooding and wind surges.

The storms crossed into southwest Mississippi before midnight Wednesday and radar indicated tornado, the Ledger said. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in Mississippi early Thursday.

A National Weather Service team will be dispatched to survey damage and to confirm whether the storms were tornadoes.

Severe weather also hit parts of Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas, causing a total of four fatalities; three people were killed when a tornado touched down in southeast Texas and one factory worker also lost their life when a twister hit the area near their place of employment in Oklahoma.