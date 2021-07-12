Louisiana officials mourn loss of former Governor Edwin Edwards

BATON ROUGE — Some of Louisiana's most prominent figures expressed their condolences to the family of four-term governor Edwin Washington Edwards after receiving news of the 93-year-old politician's death on Monday morning.

Edwards passed away surrounded by family and friends at his Gonzales home, according to family spokesman Leo Honeycutt. His family said he'd been suffering from respiratory problems.

Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statement regarding the former governor's legacy, saying:

"Few people have made such an indelible mark on our state as Governor Edwin Edwards. At just 17, he joined the Navy during World War II, beginning a lifetime of service to his state and country.

He represented Louisiana’s 7th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives and served as the state’s only four-term governor, leading Louisiana through pivotal years of growth including launching efforts to create the state’s current constitution. Gov. Edwards was a fervent supporter of civil rights and ensured that his administration was as diverse as Louisiana, a commitment I have also made as governor.

Edwin was a larger than life figure known for his wit and charm, but he will be equally remembered for being a compassionate leader who cared for the plight of all Louisianans. Our state has lost a giant, and we will miss him dearly.

Donna and I send our deepest condolences to his wife, Trina, family and all who were blessed to call him a friend and ask everyone to join us in praying for God to comfort them during this difficult time."

Congressman Garret Graves, likewise, expressed his condolences with the following words:

"There are a lot of things that can be said about former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards -- and most of them are true. Since 2014, we have stayed in touch and gone to lunch several times."

"Without question, he was one of the most gifted men I've ever met. You are going to hear a lot of talk about how those gifts were used -- and, again it's mostly true. What could have been.... The Silver Fox has passed, but his legend will never die. We pray for Trina, Eli and all the family."

Senator Bill Cassidy issued a statement on social media, saying, "Louisiana is praying for him and his family today."

Senator John Kennedy said, “Becky and I are praying for former governor Edwin Edwards’s family during their time of deep loss. He lived a full life, and our hearts go out to his loved ones.”

Funeral arrangements for the former governor are pending, according to the family, but there will be a public viewing in the Louisiana State Capitol’s Memorial Hall.