Louisiana officials mourn death of longtime U.S. senator J. Bennett Johnston

Credit to The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana politicians mourned the death of J. Bennett Johnston, who died Tuesday at the age of 92.

Johnston had served in the U.S. Senate for 24 years. He notably lost the governor's race to Edwin Edwards in 1971 and defeated David Duke when he won Senate re-election in 1990.

Governor Jeff Landry tweeted that Johnston was a giant in both Louisiana politics and national politics, saying "there were few like him, and he will be deeply missed."

U.S. Senator John Kennedy said Bennett "loved Louisiana, loved America, and loved his family" and that "composure was his superpower." Senator Bill Cassidy said that Johnston leaves behind "a great legacy" and that Johnston served "all of Louisiana."

"Senator Johnston was a loving husband, father, and an inspiration. He will always remain an important figure in Louisiana's story," Congressman Troy A. Carter said. "My prayers are with his family. May he rest in peace."