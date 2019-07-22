Louisiana officer placed on unpaid leave after suggesting Ocasio-Cortez should be shot

GRETNA, La. - A Louisiana police officer's comment on his Facebook page calling U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a "vile idiot" and suggesting that she be shot has led to him being placed on administrative leave.

Gretna Police Chief Arthur Lawson told WWL Monday that Officer Charlie Rispoli was placed on administrative leave without pay after suggesting Oscasio-Cortez should be shot.

Lawson had said Friday that his officer's post was "disturbing," but he doesn't believe it constitutes an actual threat. The Times-Picayune/ The New Orleans Advocate reports Officer Charlie Rispoli wrote that Ocasio-Cortez "needs a round" and not "the kind she used to serve."

The post included a fake story with a fabricated quote to make it appear as if Ocasio-Cortez said: "We pay soldiers too much." The chief says the post violated department policy.