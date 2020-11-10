74°
Louisiana not publishing new COVID data Wednesday due to state holiday
BATON ROUGE - The state government announced Tuesday it will not update its coronavirus data on major holidays through the rest of 2020.
The Louisiana Department of Health released a statement saying the trend will begin with Veterans Day on Wednesday.
"In observance of Veterans Day, the Louisiana Department of Health will not update its COVID-19 dashboard or other data reporting tomorrow, Wednesday, November 11. The dashboard and other reports will be updated on Thursday, November 12," the statement said.
The department says other holidays affected include Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day.
