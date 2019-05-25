90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana Nature Center: Attack of the Bloodsuckers!

3 hours 16 minutes 56 seconds ago Saturday, May 25 2019 May 25, 2019 May 25, 2019 10:22 AM May 25, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - "Attack of the Bloodsuckers!" isn't a horror movie but an exhibit opening soon at a New Orleans nature center.
  
The Audubon Louisiana Nature Center in eastern New Orleans will teach why mosquitoes, ticks, fleas, leeches and other parasites are important to the ecosystem.
  
The free exhibit will also explain how to avoid them - or at least find them in time. A news release Friday said hints include keeping yards free of standing water so mosquitoes can't lay eggs in it, and checking yourself carefully for deer ticks before they can transmit Lyme disease.
  
It opens May 29 in the interpretive center and runs through Sept. 1.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days