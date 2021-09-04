77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Louisiana National Guardsman found dead in Baton Rouge parking lot

1 hour 32 minutes 32 seconds ago Saturday, September 04 2021 Sep 4, 2021 September 04, 2021 10:25 PM September 04, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A National Guardsman was found dead in the parking lot of the Louisiana Department of Public Safety on Friday.

The Louisiana National Guard said 41-year-old Staff Sgt. Jon Gaudette's death is under investigation by the Louisiana State Police.

The National Guard said Sgt. Gaudette's most recent assignment was with the LANG’s Task Force COVID, assisting with the testing and vaccinations for institutes of higher learning.

Sgt. Gaudette was a Baton Rouge resident and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2001, but joined the Louisiana National Guard in 2014, serving as an infantryman and combat engineer.

