Louisiana National Guard troops deployed to Washington D.C. to assist security during the presidential inauguration

BATON ROUGE, La. – On Saturday the Louisiana National Guard, as directed by Governor John Bel Edwards, sent approximately 174 soldiers and airmen to assist the District of Columbia National Guard during the presidential inauguration.

More than a week after the United States Capitol building invaded by rioters in Washington D.C. officials are now preparing for the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20.

The National Guard Bureau requested assistance from National Guardsmen across the country to help with crowd management; traffic control in and around the Capitol, National Mall, and White House; as well as communications, logistical, medical, and public affairs support.

According to the Louisiana National Guard, the state's guardsmen who volunteered for this mission consist of members of units from throughout the state.

"Up to 25,000 citizen-soldiers and -airmen from U.S. states and territories are currently authorized to provide security, communications, medical evacuation, and other support to civilian authorities throughout the presidential inauguration," said the Louisiana National Guard. "The U.S. Secret Service is the lead federal agency responsible for coordinating, planning, and implementing security for the presidential inauguration. The National Guard will provide assistance as requested."