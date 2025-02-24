Louisiana NAACP Black History Celebration encourages youth to become active in social justice

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana National Association of the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) hosted a Black History Celebration encouraging the youth to be involved in civil rights and social engagements.

NAACP Louisiana Conference President Michael McClanahan said while injustice still lingers, the NAACP has been on the front lines since 1909 fighting for civil rights. He said the time is now for the youth to get involved.

During the Black History program leaders like Joe Delpit, Pearl George and Gus Young were highlighted.

McClanahan says young people should not only join the fight but learn from leaders of the past who shaped the community they live in.

“There’s a whole lot of people that made this community, this state, this nation great that look like us. I think we have to take our kids back to the old landmark where we started from because in order to get things in our community, we have to appreciate the things we have so we don’t let it go,” said McClanahan.

District 2 Councilman Anthony Kenney was a speaker at the event sharing that his leadership journey started early. Kenney made history himself being the youngest councilman elected into East Baton Rouge Parish.

He said as a young black elected official representation does matter acknowledging the legacies of those who paved the way for him.

“I think about people such as Joe Delpit and Pearl George who served in the metro council. I stand on their shoulders and learn their history so I can make sure not only am I uphold their legacy and the things they’ve done but also bear the torch for the future generations as well,” said Kenney.

Kenney said we have to meet the youth halfway drawing them into the world around them.

“Telling them it’s more than TikTok they need to be worried about going away. They need to be worried about who is the mayor who’s making the decisions. Who are the councilmen, councilwomen making the decisions,” said Kenney.

