59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana movie producer may buy historic Mississippi inn

5 hours 4 minutes 25 seconds ago Monday, April 15 2019 Apr 15, 2019 April 15, 2019 4:54 AM April 15, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Natchez Democrat

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) - Movie producer Jake Seal may be buying a historic Mississippi inn. United Mississippi Bank CEO Adrian Sandel tells The Natchez Democrat that the sale of the Dunleith Historic Inn may be finalized within the next month.

Seal owns Plantation Village Studios in Jackson, Louisiana.

Dunleith was built in 1856 and has been a bed and breakfast since 1976. It's among the most recognized antebellum structures in Natchez. It was previously owned by a local business man who declared personal bankruptcy. It was foreclosed on in January.

Sandel says Seal plans to continue to run the property as a luxury inn. He says Seal may also continue to run The Castle Restaurant on the inn's grounds. The newspaper says Seal didn't immediately return requests for comment.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days