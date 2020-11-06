80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana mother faces charge after minor son arrested again

1 hour 18 minutes 51 seconds ago Friday, November 06 2020 Nov 6, 2020 November 06, 2020 1:42 PM November 06, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Daily Advertiser

ABBEVILLE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana mother is facing charges after her son, who was under a court-ordered safety plan due to a shooting incident, was found to once again be involved in a shooting.

Lakesha Levy, 35, of Abbeville, was arrested Wednesday on charges of felony improper supervision of a minor by a parent, Abbeville Police said in a news release.

Levy is the parent of a juvenile who has an ankle monitor due to a recent shooting incident, The Advertiser reported. While being monitored, the juvenile was found to once again be involved in a shooting incident, police said.

Levy was processed at the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center. It was unknown if she is represented by an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days