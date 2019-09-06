96°
Louisiana mom allegedly sends drugs to jailed son
MONROE, La. (AP) - A 75-year-old Louisiana woman is accused of plotting to smuggle a drug used to treat pain and addiction to her jailed son.
The News-Star reports that Judy Futch, of Arcadia, is free after being arrested Wednesday on one count each of criminal conspiracy and of distributing a narcotic. A telephone message Friday was not immediately returned.
An arrest report says investigators were tipped that Futch was bringing a drug to an inmate job site so inmates could get it into the Ouachita (WASH-uh-tah) correctional center for her son. It says they found suboxone on an inmate Aug. 30.
Authorities say Futch admitted giving 37-year-old Joshua Duhon, of Crowley, the drug for her son, 46-year-old Derrek Futch. They say Futch tested positive for suboxone and both men face criminal conspiracy charges.
