96°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana mom allegedly sends drugs to jailed son

2 hours 8 minutes 15 seconds ago Friday, September 06 2019 Sep 6, 2019 September 06, 2019 12:24 PM September 06, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The News-Star
MONROE, La. (AP) - A 75-year-old Louisiana woman is accused of plotting to smuggle a drug used to treat pain and addiction to her jailed son.
  
The News-Star reports that Judy Futch, of Arcadia, is free after being arrested Wednesday on one count each of criminal conspiracy and of distributing a narcotic. A telephone message Friday was not immediately returned.
  
An arrest report says investigators were tipped that Futch was bringing a drug to an inmate job site so inmates could get it into the Ouachita (WASH-uh-tah) correctional center for her son. It says they found suboxone on an inmate Aug. 30.
  
Authorities say Futch admitted giving 37-year-old Joshua Duhon, of Crowley, the drug for her son, 46-year-old Derrek Futch. They say Futch tested positive for suboxone and both men face criminal conspiracy charges.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days