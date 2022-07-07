Louisiana mom, 1-year-old son killed in tandem bicycle crash while on vacation

JACKPOT, Nev. - A woman and an infant from north Louisiana died after their tandem bicycle was struck by a car while vacationing out of state over the Fourth of July weekend.

KTVB reported the crash happened Monday as 38-year-old Beth Ann Huey and 1-year-old Paul Zebulun Huey were riding the bicycle along US 93 just outside Jackpot, Nevada. Investigators said the bike was struck from behind.

The pair was riding the bicycle with two others, a 41-year-old man and another child. Officials said Wednesday that all four were from the Ruston area.

Family members on social media said Beth Ann and her husband were bicycling across the Nevada-Idaho state line with their children.

It's unclear whether anyone is facing charges at this time.