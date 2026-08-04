Louisiana military members now only need to apply once for a 25% auto insurance discount

Photo via. Louisiana National Guard

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana military members can now apply just once for a 25 percent discount on their auto insurance instead of reapplying every year, the Louisiana Department of Insurance said.

Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple issued a bulletin this week, simplifying the application process under the Louisiana Department of Insurance.

The discount applies to the liability portion of an auto insurance premium and is available to active-duty military personnel based in Louisiana, military reservists based in Louisiana and members of the Louisiana Army National Guard or Louisiana Air National Guard.

The 25 percent discount for service members was established through Act 770 of the 2004 Regular Legislative Session. Insurers may also voluntarily offer the discount to veterans with a VA disability rating of 50 percent or more and to retired members of the United States Armed Forces, National Guard, Louisiana Army National Guard and Louisiana Air National Guard.

To apply, service members need to download the Louisiana Application Form for Military Discount, complete and sign it, then submit it to their auto insurance agent or insurance company along with the required eligibility documentation listed on the form.

Active-duty personnel and reservists must provide current military orders showing assignment to a duty station in Louisiana. National Guard members must provide a letter from their commander on official unit letterhead verifying membership.