Louisiana men gunned down on I-10 in Houston

HOUSTON - Texas officials say two men from Louisiana were shot to death during rush hour traffic on I-10 in what may have been a drug-related shooting last week.

WWL reports the men have been identified as Binel Gasery III, 33, and Bradley James Barker, 25, both of Gray, Louisiana.

Police say the shooting unfolded before 6 p.m. Thursday on I-10 east in Houston. Authorities found both men unresponsive in a silver Nissan sedan on the highway and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police a man ran to the victims’ car after it crashed and fired multiple shots from a rifle. The shooter then fled the scene and remained at large as of Monday night.

A police spokesperson says the victims and shooter may have known one another. Although there is no clear motive at this time, police suspect drugs may have played a role.

The suspect is described as a thin Hispanic male in his early 20s, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and was last seen wearing a red shirt. Police said the man fled the area in a newer model, dark-colored four-door sedan with unknown license plates.