Louisiana men suspected of killing witness in Dallas cop's murder trial

October 08, 2019
Source: WFAA
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Joshua Brown

DALLAS - Police say a drug deal involving three men from Louisiana is what ultimately led to the death of a witness in the high-profile trial of Dallas police officer.

WFAA reports the three men from the Alexandria area, identified as Michael Mitchell, 32, Thaddeous Charles Green, 22, and 20-year-old Jacquerious Mitchell, are suspected in the murder of Joshua Brown.

Jacquerious Mitchell is said to be in police custody at a hospital. Michael Mitchell and Green are still wanted.

Investigators say the trio traveled to Texas to buy marijuana from Brown, who had recently testified in the trial of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger. Brown had lived in the same apartment building as Guyger, where she fatally shot Botham Jean.

Guyger was convicted Oct. 1 and sentenced the next day to 10 years in prison. Guyger said she mistook Jean's apartment for her own and thought he was an intruder when she fatally shot him in September 2018.

