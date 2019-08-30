Louisiana Medicaid to use emergency contracts

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration is working on emergency contracting plans to maintain health services for 1.5 million Louisiana Medicaid patients, while a legal dispute rages over new deals for the work.

The health department's announcement Thursday comes after Louisiana's chief procurement officer, Paula Tregre, refused to let the agency work on plans to switch some Medicaid contractors in January. Five companies currently manage care for most Medicaid patients.

The Edwards administration chose four companies for multibillion-dollar contracts slated to start in 2020. Two losing bidders are formally protesting that decision.

Tregre says the health department cannot negotiate contract terms during the protest over contract awards. The health department says the emergency contracts aim to keep the five current companies in place and ensure no disruption in health care access for Medicaid patients.