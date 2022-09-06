Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana mayor tests positive for COVID-19
VIDALIA, La. (AP) — The mayor of a Louisiana city has tested positive for COVID-19.
Vidalia Mayor Buz Craft confirmed the diagnosis on Thursday in a post on Facebook, The Natchez Democrat reported.
“I want to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID,” his post states. “I feel fine with minor symptoms. I will be reaching out to everyone I may have come in contact with. Please share. I will update later. Just wanted to go ahead and let everyone know. Stay safe.”
Vidalia lies on the west bank of the Mississippi River, across from the City of Natchez in Mississippi.
Craft told the newspaper he started having a cough Wednesday. On his way to work Thursday morning he felt mild aches and had a low-grade fever and decided to call in sick and get tested, he said.
“I’m fine. ... I’ve been quarantined and started contacting everyone that I know of who I may have come in contact with. I went to a funeral this past Sunday and went to church. The main thing I want to do is protect my loved ones and the people I work with,” Craft said.
Craft said he may host Tuesday’s regularly scheduled town council meeting via teleconference or cancel it altogether while he is under quarantine.
