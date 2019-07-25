Louisiana man who tortured, killed 2-year-old facing federal execution

Photo: New Orleans Advocate

LAPLACE - The Department of Justice says a killer from south Louisiana will be one of the first federal inmates executed in the U.S. in more than 15 years, according to WWL.

Alfred Bourgeois of LaPlace was convicted in 2002 for murdering his 2-year-old daughter at the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, Texas. Prosecutors said the body showed signs of physical and sexual abuse, as well as torture.

Attorney General William Barr on Thursday said would be among the first executed since 2003. The execution is scheduled for Jan. 13, 2020.

Bourgeois, a truck driver, was arrested after an autopsy revealed that he had lied about his child's death. He told investigators the infant had fallen five feet out of his commercial truck onto the pavement at the Naval Air Station.