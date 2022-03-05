Louisiana man to get 4 years for 3 bank holdups, repay $14,000

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A 29-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to four years in prison for three bank holdups, and was ordered to repay the $14,000 he stole.

Court papers state that Zachary Verdin, of Marrero, turned over more than $12,000 of the money when he was arrested and questioned.

Federal prosecutors said in a news release Friday that Verdin was sentenced on Thursday for holdups in which he got $521, $1,000 and $12,540 in July and early August 2021.

Court papers said his first holdup note read, “This is a robbery, empty the drawer, no dye packs.” The third was much longer. It ended, “You have 45 sec before I start shooting customers/employees. Smile & act normal!”

Verdin pleaded guilty in November.

U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan sentenced him to 48 months in prison and three years of supervised release for each holdup, but the sentences are concurrent.