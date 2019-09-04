Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana man suspected in $1M cattle rustling scheme arrested again in Texas
WOODS COUNTY, TX - A man from Hineston, Louisiana was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing livestock worth $91,000.
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture says Justin Thompson was taken into custody for cattle theft. Three warrants for his arrest were issued after an investigation was led by brand inspectors in Louisiana, special rangers in Texas, and the TX Cattle Raisers Association.
"This is not the first time Justin Thompson has been in trouble with the law," said Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain. "He was previously arrested by our brand inspectors on similar charges."
Thompson and his parents were arrested in June of last year for stealing more than $1 million in livestock from four different sale barns.
Thompson's newest bond will be set in Texas.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After national, local incidents authorities expected to announce gun safety program
-
Southern hosts tryouts for 'Voice of the Jags'
-
14-year-old girl arrested after sending threatening video to Woodlawn school administrator
-
False River drawdown begins; officials making up for 2017
-
Local boxer killed while leaving Baton Rouge bar Tuesday morning
Sports Video
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar
-
Late Position Battle at Middle Linebacker A Positive for LSU
-
Chioma Eriken Deflects Tough Shots & Autism
-
Southeastern Looking for Vast Improvement from Last Year's 4-7 Campaign