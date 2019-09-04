Louisiana man suspected in $1M cattle rustling scheme arrested again in Texas

WOODS COUNTY, TX - A man from Hineston, Louisiana was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing livestock worth $91,000.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture says Justin Thompson was taken into custody for cattle theft. Three warrants for his arrest were issued after an investigation was led by brand inspectors in Louisiana, special rangers in Texas, and the TX Cattle Raisers Association.

"This is not the first time Justin Thompson has been in trouble with the law," said Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain. "He was previously arrested by our brand inspectors on similar charges."

Thompson and his parents were arrested in June of last year for stealing more than $1 million in livestock from four different sale barns.

Thompson's newest bond will be set in Texas.