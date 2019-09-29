86°
Louisiana man sets fire to ex's car
COVINGTON, La. (AP) - A Louisiana man has been convicted of setting fire to his ex-girlfriend's car and her boyfriend's car.
District Attorney Warren Montgomery says 38-year-old Shane Perez of Marrero could get up to 40 years in prison.
Montgomery said Friday that a St. Tammany Parish jury convicted Perez on Wednesday of aggravated arson, which carries six to 20 years. But Montgomery says Perez will be sentenced as a habitual offender, with previous convictions of child abuse, burglary, DWI and several battery charges.
Montgomery says the household found the cars burning after a car alarm woke them early Sept. 21, 2017. The fire spread to their home.
The woman told investigators Perez had threatened to burn the cars.
The defense argued that threats and his vehicle's presence near the fire were coincidental.
