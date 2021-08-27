Louisiana man pleads guilty to heroin distribution

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Prosecutors say a man who pleaded guilty to heroin distribution in federal court in New Orleans will also forfeit a luxury car, a diamond-encrusted Rolex watch and other jewelry.

Prosecutors said in a Thursday news release that 44-year-old Arthur Johnson of New Orleans faces at least 10 years in prison — and possibly life — after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute heroin. The release from U.S. Attorney Duane Evans also says Johnson could be fined as much as $10 million. Court records show the plea was entered Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Johnson was arrested after investigators intercepted communications between him and a Chicago drug courier. An investigation built on intercepted communications, surveillance of Johnson and purchases of heroin led to his arrest in December 2017.

Johnson’s plea agreement includes his forfeiture of a 2017 Mercedes Benz, thousands of dollars in cash and array of diamond jewelry including “a Rolex watch covered in approximately 17.45 carats of diamonds.”

U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan set sentencing for Dec. 1.