Louisiana man killed in Oregon apartment fire

PORTLAND, Oregon - A man from Louisiana was one of two individuals killed in a residential fire that occurred in Oregon over the weekend, according to an area news outlet called The Oregonian.

The blaze consumed Heidi Manor apartments in Northeast Portland early Sunday, taking the lives of Seth Robert Thompson and Robert William Gremillion.

The 31-year-old pair of roommates were also business partners who worked together to develop computer games.

According to KATU in Oregon, Gremillion was from Louisiana. He and Thompson shared a top floor apartment in the complex that was in flames on Sunday morning.

The Oregonian reported that neighbors tried to help the two men escape from the death-dealing impacts of the fire.

Neighbors say they watched flames race up the stairwell, preventing the men from escaping via the stairs. In a desperate attempt to flee, Thompson jumped from the apartment's outer porch and eyewitnesses say he then slowly rolled across the street to a curb.

At this point, neighbors rushed to his side and attempted to provide cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

When Gremillion emerged from the apartment, neighbors encouraged him to jump from the top-floor apartment, but he was in such shock that he couldn't make the jump.

Thompson’s 25-year-old girlfriend was also injured during the fire and The Oregonian says she was hospitalized with critical injuries.

Thompson and Gremillion's co-workers were stunned by their sudden deaths.

The two met in a private gaming app chat and later held video conference meetings through February, when their planned project - Lilliput Games under the business name Caracal Conclaves Studios - fell through, according to The Oregonian.

Gremillion was the writer for the background and lore of the games, while Thompson served as the marketer and producer.

The deadly fire that took their lives is believed to have been started in a dumpster that was near the apartment complex.

The Oregonian reports that some officials believe there are people with critical information related to the blaze who have not come forward.

Arson investigators from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Fire and Explosives joined Portland fire investigators in analyzing the case.