Louisiana man indicted in nursing home patient's burning

3 hours 39 minutes 31 seconds ago Monday, October 28 2019 Oct 28, 2019 October 28, 2019 5:11 AM October 28, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Marcus Ladedrick Jermaine Casson Photo: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) - A Louisiana man accused of fatally burning a nursing home patient has been indicted on a manslaughter charge.
  
The Alexandria Town Talk reports a Rapides Parish grand jury indicted 28-year-old Marcus Ladedrick Jermaine Casson last week. Casson was arrested in February on a cruelty to the infirm charge after a hospital notified the parish sheriff's office a victim, Arnold Romero, had been brought in with severe burns. Doctors told deputies Romero suffered up to third-degree burns over a quarter of his body, and his injuries were consistent with burns from scalding liquids.
  
Casson's charge was upgraded in June to second-degree murder after Romero died from his injuries.
  
Authorities haven't said if Casson worked at the Pineville nursing home where Romero lived.
  
A date for Casson's arraignment hasn't been set.
