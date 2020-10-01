Louisiana man featured in 'Sons of Guns' reality series arrested for domestic abuse

Kristafor Ford

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man featured in the once popular 'Sons of Guns' reality series was arrested Wednesday on a charge of domestic abuse.

According to arrest documents completed by a member of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Kris Ford's girlfriend told authorities that on Tuesday night, around 11:15 p.m., Ford hit her in the face multiple times and then choked her until she passed out.

She described then waking up to find him continuing to hit her, and she told deputies she suspects she suffered a seizure during the attack.

Arrest documents go on to say the physical assault took place after Ford's girlfriend chastised him for 'hanging out with a friend of the opposite sex.' The document says the verbal argument apparently escalated into violence.

Ford's girlfriend showed officials bruises on her left temple, neck, and ankle and said they were the result of Ford's violence, the affidavit goes on to say. However, an official notes that the bruises on her neck did not seem to indicate that she was choked.

Deputies also report that she told them Ford attacked her on September 14 around 6:30 a.m., grabbing her by the neck, shaking her, hitting her, and spanking her. According to arrest records, she provided authorities with video footage of the incident.

After viewing the footage, deputies caught up with Ford at his place of employment and, according to the affidavit, Ford admitted that during their argument "she was screaming at him and that he grabbed her by the neck not to choke her but to spank her. When he did that, he knocked her down and she fell between the couch and hit the ground."

Ford was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Prison on a charge of domestic abuse battery. His bond amount was $7,000.

Ford, whose full name is Kristafor Ford, was a producer and cast member in Sons of Guns, which aired on the Discovery Channel between 2011 and 2014.

In 2017, one of Ford's castmates, Will Hayden, was convicted of raping two girls in Louisiana when they were between the ages of 11 and 13.

>Click here for WBRZ's original article on Will Hayden's case<

The "Sons of Guns" series was cancelled by The Discovery Channel when Hayden's legal problems came to light.