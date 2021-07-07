79°
Louisiana man drowns in Gulf of Mexico near Destin

4 hours 34 seconds ago Wednesday, July 07 2021 Jul 7, 2021 July 07, 2021 6:14 AM July 07, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Florida - According to authorities in northwest Florida, a man from Louisiana lost his life in a tragic drowning incident near Destin.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office reports that the man, whose name has not been released at this time, was pulled unconscious from the Gulf of Mexico near Destin, Tuesday.

The call for help came in around 9:30 a.m., which is when 9-1-1 was contacted regarding a distressed swimmer in the Gulf of Mexico off 1001 Highway 98 East in Destin.

The man's family told officials he went into the water and shortly after this, disappeared from view.

Authorities eventually located the man and pulled him from the water, immediately administering lifesaving measures.

But after the man was rushed to a local emergency room, he was declared dead.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every year an estimated 3,960 fatal unintentional drownings occur, which is an average of 11 drowning deaths per day.

