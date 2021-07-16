90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana man dies while on hiking trip at the Grand Canyon

2 hours 1 minute 31 seconds ago Friday, July 16 2021 Jul 16, 2021 July 16, 2021 11:59 AM July 16, 2021 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — A Louisiana man has died while on a multi-day hiking trip at Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said Thursday.

Park officials said 44-year-old Rodney Hatfield of Washington, Louisiana, collapsed Wednesday on the Bright Angel Trail.

They said Hatfield was returning from Phantom Ranch when he began experiencing difficulty hiking up the trail near Indian Garden.

He reached Mile-and-a-Half Resthouse before becoming unresponsive and rangers said resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

Trending News

An investigation will be conducted by the National Park Service in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner who will try to determine the cause of Hatfield’s death.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days