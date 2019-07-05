81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana man dies in wreck at Great Smoky Mountains park

1 hour 14 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, July 05 2019 Jul 5, 2019 July 05, 2019 7:24 AM July 05, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEWFOUND GAP, Tenn. (AP) - A Louisiana motorcyclist has died in a wreck at Great Smoky Mountains National Park, which borders North Carolina and Tennessee.
 
The National Park Service tells news outlets 50-year-old Clyde Anders Jr., of Pleasant Hill, lost control of his motorcycle Thursday afternoon and hit another motorcycle in front of him. Park Service investigators say in a statement that Anders then veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into an SUV.
 
It's unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash, which closed Newfound Gap Road for several hours.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days