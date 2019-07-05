91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Louisiana man dies in wreck at Great Smoky Mountains park

2 hours 32 minutes 47 seconds ago Friday, July 05 2019 Jul 5, 2019 July 05, 2019 10:59 AM July 05, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WLOS
NEWFOUND GAP, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities have identified a Louisiana motorcyclist who died in a wreck at Great Smoky Mountains National Park, which borders North Carolina and Tennessee.
  
Park officials say 50-year-old Clyde Anders Jr., of the Louisiana town of Pleasant Hill, lost control of his motorcycle Thursday afternoon and hit another motorcycle in front of him. Park Service investigators say in a statement that Anders then veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into an SUV.
  
The fatal crash occurred about a dozen miles north of Cherokee, North Carolina.
  
Anders was driving on Newfound Gap Road, a scenic mountain pass popular with tourists.
  
It's unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash, which closed Newfound Gap Road for roughly three hours.
