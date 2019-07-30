Louisiana man credits dog with alerting him to house fire

Photo: WVUE-TV

BOUTTE- A Louisiana man credits his dog with saving him from a fire that destroyed their home.

The fire happened Sunday morning in Boutte in southeast Louisiana. Calvin Baldwin tells WVUE television he was asleep on the couch of his home when his little dog, Rusty, started scratching his arm to wake him up.

Baldwin woke up, saw smoke, grabbed Rusty and fled the house.

Baldwin says the dog is a life-saver.

The roof of his home collapsed and everything was charred in the home Baldwin once shared with his late wife.

Baldwin's mother said support from the community has been overwhelming. People have donated clothing and other items to help him recover.