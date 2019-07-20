81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana man convicted of kidnap, torture, sexual abuse

46 minutes 1 second ago Saturday, July 20 2019 Jul 20, 2019 July 20, 2019 5:18 PM July 20, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana man faces a mandatory life sentence after being convicted of kidnapping, torturing and sexually abusing another man.
 
The Advocate reports that jurors convicted 31-year-old Almoine Lemar Powell of Baton Rouge on Friday of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated second-degree battery and two counts of second-degree sexual battery. His sentencing is scheduled Nov. 12.
 
Prosecutors said Powell and two housemates took the victim to a "house of horror" and tortured him for 11 hours on Aug. 3, 2017.
 
Trial testimony indicated that they went after him because Powell suspected he had taken a watch and ring while fixing Powell's truck earlier that day.
 
Powell's attorney argued that a man awaiting trial inflicted many of the injuries.
 
The third defendant pleaded guilty to conspiracy and testified against Powell.
 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days